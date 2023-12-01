1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $75,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.01. 11,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,612. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

