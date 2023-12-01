1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,343 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Manulife Financial worth $133,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 263,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

