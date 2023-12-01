General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42,994.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $246.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

