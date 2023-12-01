1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $68,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $83.63. 153,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

