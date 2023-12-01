Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,707. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

