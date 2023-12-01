Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 319,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,560.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

