Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 4,901.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.43.

ARGX stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.18. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

