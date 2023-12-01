Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after buying an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT opened at $49.99 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

