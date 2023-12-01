Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

