Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 549,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.