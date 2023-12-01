Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

