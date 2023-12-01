Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 62,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 242,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Intel by 74.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,322,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after buying an additional 993,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.