eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,485 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of eXp World worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.