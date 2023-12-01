Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.48% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PK opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

