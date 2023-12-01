Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after buying an additional 859,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.