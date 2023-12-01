Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,383 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

