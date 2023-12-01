Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 5.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

