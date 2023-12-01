Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Patrick Industries worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

