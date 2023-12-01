Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

ABG stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.47 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

