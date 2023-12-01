DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $81,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 508.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,778 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

DKS stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

