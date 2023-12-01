Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
