Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,507,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.