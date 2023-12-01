Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 15,203 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

