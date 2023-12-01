Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $470.39 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $473.18. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

