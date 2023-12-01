Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,450.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,066 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $82,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

