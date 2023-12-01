Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Hormel Foods worth $60,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

