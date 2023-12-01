Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

