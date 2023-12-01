iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.92. 122,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

