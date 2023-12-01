1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $79.42 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $79,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $357.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,983. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

