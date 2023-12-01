1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8,386.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 988,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,229. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

