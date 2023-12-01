1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,854,422 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,854,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $94,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 340,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,181. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

