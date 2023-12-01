1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 154,900 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $81,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 349,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $19,883,000.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.8 %

WING stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. 35,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $243.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

