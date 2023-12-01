BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 73,743 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 1,234,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

