Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178,984 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

