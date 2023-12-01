13,177 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 546,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,190. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

