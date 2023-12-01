Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $715.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $647.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

