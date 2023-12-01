Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 3,365 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after buying an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,620.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,625.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,329.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,285.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

