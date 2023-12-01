Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.