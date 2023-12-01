Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 240,477 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24,413.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,477 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

