Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

