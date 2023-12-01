Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Essent Group worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 565,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.