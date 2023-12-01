Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 319,542 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,542 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.