Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,055 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $69.09 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.