Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $187.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

