Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,166 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 596,066 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 513.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 292,623 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after buying an additional 244,904 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,709. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

