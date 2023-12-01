Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $25.79 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $25,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $3,612,709. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

