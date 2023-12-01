Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 108.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $797,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.