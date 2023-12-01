Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

