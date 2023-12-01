Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,439.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 309,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.