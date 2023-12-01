Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

